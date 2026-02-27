Lunar Eclipse 2026: When Is the Blood Moon? Check Date, Time and Sutak Kaal

A lunar eclipse — also known as a “blood moon” when the Moon takes on a reddish hue — will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. This eclipse coincides with the festival of Holi, making it a rare astronomical and cultural event. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon’s surface. During totality, the Moon often appears red due to sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

When Will the Eclipse Happen?

The key phases of the eclipse on March 3, 2026 are:

Partial eclipse begins: Early evening

Total eclipse / Blood moon peak: Later during the night

Partial eclipse ends: Before midnight

(Exact local timing varies by city across India.)

Why It’s Called a Blood Moon

During totality — the peak phase of the eclipse — sunlight is bent through Earth’s atmosphere and refracted onto the Moon. Shorter blue light waves scatter out, while longer red and orange wavelengths reach the lunar surface, colouring it dramatically. This optical effect is what gives the eclipse its “blood moon” nickname.

What Is “Sutak Kaal”?

In traditional belief systems, the Sutak Kaal — a period of inauspiciousness — begins several hours before the actual eclipse starts. Many people observe specific practices during this time, such as avoiding eating or starting new tasks, performing spiritual rituals, or chanting mantras to seek peace and protection. Some families prefer to finish auspicious activities before the Sutak period begins.

Cultural Practices & Ritual Suggestions

During the eclipse, followers of certain traditions may:

Avoid eating or drinking during the eclipse period

Not start new ventures or ceremonies

Take a bath before and after the eclipse

Chant mantras such as the Hanuman Chalisa or Gayatri Mantra

Avoid using sharp objects or cutting hair/nails

Though scientific explanations focus on the eclipse as a natural celestial phenomenon, cultural customs vary widely and are followed by many for spiritual reasons.

What to Expect

This eclipse is visible in India and much of Asia. Sky-watchers and astronomy enthusiasts will have a good view of the changing colours of the Moon as it passes through Earth’s shadow. While scientists emphasise that lunar eclipses have no harmful physical effects, the sight of a blood moon during a major festival like Holi adds a special blend of science and tradition to the day.