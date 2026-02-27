Chilukuru Temple Head Priest Soundararajan Passes Away

Dr. MV Soundararajan, the revered chief priest and hereditary trustee of the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple, passed away today after prolonged illness due to age-related ailments. He was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to preserving temple traditions and protecting the sanctity of Hindu temple systems from governmental, political, and commercial interference.

Champion of Temple Traditions and Dharma

Dr. Soundararajan dedicated his life to safeguarding traditional temple practices and ensuring equal access to devotees. In recognition of his tireless efforts in protecting Dharma and preserving the temple system, he was conferred the prestigious title ‘Sampradaya SamRakshana Deepa’.

The honor was bestowed by the Poundareekapuram Srimad Andavan Ashramam of Srirangam during the birth centenary celebrations of His Holiness Sri Gopaladesika Mahadesikan. The title was conferred by the present Pontiff, His Holiness Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, acknowledging Dr. Soundararajan’s lifelong service to religious traditions.

Pioneer of Unique Temple Reforms

Dr. Soundararajan introduced several landmark reforms at the Chilkur Balaji Temple, making it one of the few temples in India to function without commercialization. His reforms included:

No hundi (donation box) system

No VIP darshan privileges

A single queue system ensuring equality for all devotees

No ticket-based darshan or Arjitha Sevas

No acceptance of cash offerings

These measures were aimed at preserving the spiritual essence of temple worship and preventing commercialization, earning him immense respect among devotees and religious scholars alike.

Academic and Professional Achievements

Apart from his religious service, Dr. Soundararajan was a distinguished academic. He held an M.Com and LLB degree, along with a Doctorate in Commerce. He was also honored with the Best Teacher Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 1981, reflecting his contribution to education.

Legacy of Service and Integrity

Dr. Soundararajan leaves behind a lasting legacy as a spiritual leader, reformer, and guardian of temple traditions. His efforts ensured that the Chilkur Balaji Temple remained a symbol of equality, simplicity, and devotion.

His passing marks the end of an era for devotees and the larger religious community, who remember him as a steadfast protector of Dharma and a guiding light for preserving sacred traditions.