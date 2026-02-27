When is Holika Dahan 2026? Check Correct Date, Muhurat, and Holi Celebration Date

Holi, one of the most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals in India, will be observed in 2026 with a rare celestial event. This year, the festival coincides with the first lunar eclipse of the year, which has led to uncertainty among devotees regarding the correct timing for Holika Dahan and the celebration of Rangwali Holi. However, according to religious calendars and muhurat calculations, both events will take place on their scheduled dates, with specific timings to be followed after the eclipse ends.

Holika Dahan 2026: Date and Significance

Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026 (Tuesday). This ritual symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil and is performed by lighting a sacred bonfire. The ceremony is traditionally held on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Phalguna month.

On the same day, a lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur between 3:21 PM and 6:46 PM. Since auspicious rituals are generally avoided during eclipse periods, devotees are advised to perform Holika Dahan only after the eclipse concludes. The eclipse will end in the evening, allowing the ritual to proceed later without any religious conflict.

Auspicious Muhurat for Holika Dahan

The most favorable time to perform Holika Dahan in 2026 will be from 6:47 PM to 8:50 PM on March 3. This time window is considered highly auspicious for performing Holika Puja and lighting the ceremonial fire.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Phalguna Purnima tithi will begin at 5:55 PM on March 2, 2026, and end at 5:07 PM on March 3, 2026. Even though the full moon phase ends earlier in the evening, the ritual can still be performed after the eclipse during the prescribed muhurat.

Rangwali Holi 2026: Date for Playing with Colours

The main day of Holi, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulendi, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday). This is the day when people apply colours, exchange greetings, and participate in festive gatherings with friends and family.

Rangwali Holi is observed on the first day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. It marks a time of joy, unity, and the arrival of spring, bringing communities together in celebration.

Lunar Eclipse and Its Impact on Holi Rituals

Although the lunar eclipse falls on the same day as Holika Dahan, it does not change the festival date. The only precaution is to avoid performing religious rituals during the eclipse period. Once the eclipse ends, all rituals can be carried out as per tradition during the recommended muhurat.

Conclusion

Holi 2026 will be celebrated over two days, with Holika Dahan on March 3 and Rangwali Holi on March 4. Despite the presence of a lunar eclipse on the day of Holika Dahan, devotees can safely perform the ritual after 6:47 PM during the auspicious time. By following the correct muhurat, devotees can celebrate the festival in accordance with religious customs while embracing the joy and positivity that Holi represents.

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