HYDERABAD: The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday recorded the statement of YS Vivekananda Reddy's second wife Sheik Shameem pertaining to his murder case. In her three-page statement given to the CBI Shameem revelead some sensational aspects. It is noteworthy that the names of YS Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy were not mentioned in this statement. Shameem explained the events that took place before YS Viveka's murder in 2019.

In the statement, Shammem an MSc graduate revealed that she met him in 2008 and they both got married in 2010. In 2015, they were blessed with a son named Shahen Shah. His daughter Sunitha warned her to stay away from Viveka. YS Viveka faced severe financial issues as his cheque power was unfairly removed.

A few hours before the murder, YS Viveka spoke to her on the phone. Viveka said that he was expecting Rs 8 crores from a land settlement in Bengaluru. Viveka's family members did not like us getting married and kept us away from the family. Viveka wanted to purchase 4 acres of land for us which the family opposed. Viveka used to say that he would groom our son Shehan Shah for politics. Soubhagyamma 's brother Shiva Prakash Reddy threatened her and her family many times which is why she could not come when he died, Shameem stated.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting protection from arrest till April 25 to YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member YS Avinash Reddy in the murder of his uncle r Y S Vivekananda Reddy, but also directed the CBI not to arrest the MP till April 24 and posted the hearing for Monday.

