YS Jagan: Lack of Promise Fulfillment, AP Riddled with Scams

November 28, Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party President and AP former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation under the governance of Chandrababu in the state. He criticized the lack of implementation of promises and described the administration as being riddled with scandals. He made these remarks while addressing the media at the Tadepalli central office on Thursday evening.

"I witnessed the hardships during my Padayatra. In response, we have brought revolutionary changes in the last five years of governance. We have worked for the betterment of every household. But now, we are witnessing these steps being reversed," he said.

He further stated, "The state is now in a state of regression under the coalition government. The Red Book governance is undermining the Constitution. They failed to provide reassurance through the budget. Along with liquor and sand scams, gambling clubs are visible everywhere. This is a very troubling situation."

