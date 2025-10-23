YS Jagan Breaks Silence on Balakrishna-Chiranjeevi Controversy: “He Was Drunk”

Days after allegations that YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy insulted the Telugu film industry, including former Union Minister and megastar Chiranjeevi, the former Chief Minister finally addressed the controversy that has rocked Andhra Pradesh.

A journalist asked Jagan about the incident involving TDP MLA Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, and the silence of Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister and Chiranjeevi’s brother.

During his press meet on Thursday (October 23), YS Jagan remarked, “What is there to say here? What was Balakrishna supposed to discuss in the Assembly, and what did he end up talking about? He made unnecessary comments while in an inebriated state.”

Jagan further questioned who allowed Balakrishna to speak in that condition. “The Speaker is at fault for permitting Balakrishna to speak like that. His mental state was clearly evident. Balakrishna’s psychological health must be examined for speaking in such a manner,” he added.

The controversy arose after Balakrishna responded to BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas’s claims that YS Jagan, as Chief Minister, had insulted the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi. Srinivas alleged that Jagan had directed them to meet the Cinematography Minister instead of attending the discussion himself, and that Chiranjeevi objected until Jagan finally met the film delegation.

Actor-politician and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s disrespectful remarks toward Chiranjeevi in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly triggered the storm, prompting the megastar to clarify his meeting with YS Jagan.

In a statement, Chiranjeevi refuted the claims made by the legislators and appreciated the former Chief Minister, noting that the YSRCP government had intervened to allow hikes in movie ticket prices.