Rajasthan Schools Reopen on October 25 After 12-Day Diwali Holidays

Diwali holidays are now over, and children in Rajasthan are preparing to head back to school. Government schools in the state will resume classes on October 25, bringing an end to a 12-day vacation. The holidays, which started on October 13, gave students a much-needed break to recharge and spend quality time with family.

New Dates for Second Test

Apart from the resumption of schools, there have also been schedule changes for the second test announced by the Rajasthan Education Department. The test, which was previously scheduled to be conducted from October 13 to 15, will now be conducted from October 25 to 28. This revision was made with the intention of providing students with adequate time to prepare for the test so that they are able to perform optimally.

Preparations in Full Swing

Instructors were engaged in making preparations to reopen schools, so all the necessary arrangements are made to ensure a smooth resumption of normal classes. Academic sessions will be resumed in full swing, with regular academic activities and examinations being carried out as per the new schedule.

Students and Teachers Ready to Get Back

With their vacations completed and Diwali festivities spent with their friends and family members, students are now ready to return to academics. The teachers are also awaiting resumption of their work and teaching their students through the rest of the year. With the new timetable in effect, all are set to utilize the time remaining before the year's close.

Since the holiday season has finally ended, students and teachers are now eager to resume normal classes. Schools in Rajasthan will be back to normal as classes, examinations, and normal studies resume again from Saturday, October 25.

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