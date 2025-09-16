YS Jagan Blasts Naidu Over Crash in Tomato & Onion Prices: ‘No Compassion, No Humanity’

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers who are reeling under a steep fall in vegetable prices.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan shared videos of farmers choosing to destroy tomato instead of selling it at a meager price of Rs 3 per kg in Kurnool.

YS Jagan alleged that the State government had failed to intervene even as onion and tomato prices plummeted to historic lows in parts of Andhra Pradesh. “No one can match the records you’ve set in the collapse of crop prices. Onions at just ₹3 a kilo in Kurnool! Tomatoes at ₹1.50 a kilo! What kind of prices are these? Should farmers not even survive?” Jagan questioned.

He accused Naidu of showing “utter negligence” despite weeks of distress among farmers. “For weeks now, farmers have been struggling desperately, but you haven’t shown even a bit of compassion. How can you, as a Chief Minister, show such negligence in supporting farmers? What’s the use of having a government like this?” he said.

Pointing to the government’s earlier promise of purchasing onions at ₹1,200 per quintal, Jagan alleged that the scheme had been reduced to a farce. “You made repeated announcements claiming that onions would be purchased at ₹1,200 per quintal. But in the end, you played tricks and allowed auctions in the Kurnool market itself. Nobody is buying. Isn’t this your attempt to create the impression that nothing can be done?”

He further questioned the wide gap between farm-gate prices and retail rates. “If onions have no value, then how come on BigBasket and other online platforms they are being sold at ₹29–₹32 per kilo? Even in farmer’s markets, they are not sold for less than ₹25 per kilo. So why are farmers not getting a fair price? Isn’t this your fault, Chandrababu garu?”

The YSRCP chief also flagged the sharp crash in tomato prices, with farmers reportedly dumping produce on roads in frustration. “Similarly, tomato prices have crashed badly too, but you don’t care. With no buyers, farmers are dumping their produce on the roads,” he said.

Urging immediate intervention, Jagan demanded that the Chief Minister step in to purchase the distressed crops and extend support to cultivators. “Chandrababu garu… immediately step in, purchase the crops from farmers, stand by them, and show some humanity,” he appealed.

The comments come amid mounting discontent among farmers in parts of the Rayalaseema and coastal regions, where perishable crops have seen drastic falls in prices due to oversupply and lack of procurement measures.