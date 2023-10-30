Vizianagaram Train Mishap: CM YS Jagan Meets Injured Patients, Conducts Aerial Survey of Collision Site

Vizianagaram: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Vizianagaram government hospital and met the patients injured in the Vizianagaram train derailment accident which took place near Kantakapalli station here on Saturday evening.

CM YS Jagan spent some time speaking to the injured patients at the hospital. He visited both the wards where 32 wounded passengers are being treated for the injuries. The condition of four survivors is stated to be critical. Later, he spoke to a team of doctors and directed them to provide better treatment to the survivors of the train accident.

Following his visit to the hospital, the chief minister conducted an aerial survey of the trail derailment site in Kantakapalli.

According to the officials of East Coast Railway, 13 people have lost their lives and 54 others were injured in the collision between two passenger trains in the district. Four coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train derailed on Sunday after it was rammed into by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa.

According to Vizianagaram District Collector Nagalakshmi, out of 13 killed, the identity of only 11 has been established while the two bodies are yet to be identified. SMS Rao, loco pilot of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train, is also among the deceased.

Meanwhile, the railways department has cleared the railway track of mangled coaches of the trains involved in the accident and restored the railway track in Kantakapalli. Huge cranes were being brought from Visakhapatnam to remove the derailed coaches.

