BRS Candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed on Campaign Trail 

Siddipet: Medak MP and BRS candidate for Dubbaka constituency Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked by an unidentified person on Monday. The BRS candidate was on a campaign trail in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal when the assailant stabbed him in the stomach, which left him severely injured.

The party workers present there immediately caught hold of him and thrashed the attacker badly before handing him over to the police. The assailant has been identified as a native of Cheppala village of Mirdoddi mandal. The motive behind the attempt to murder is being ascertained by the police.

An unidentified man attacked MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy with a knife during election campaign in Surampalli village of Daultabad mandal of Siddipet district.

MP Prabhakar Reddy was taken to hospital with stomach injuries. pic.twitter.com/HzSnFr36UI — FARHAZ KHAN AIMIM (@AimimTarnaka) October 30, 2023

Prabhakar Reddy was immediately taken to the Gajwel hospital. He will likely be shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The BRS minister T Harish Rao cancelled his programmes for the day and left for Gajwel.

