BRS Candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed on Campaign Trail 

Oct 30, 2023, 14:55 IST
Siddipet: Medak MP and BRS candidate for Dubbaka constituency Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked by an unidentified person on Monday. The BRS candidate was on a campaign trail in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal when the assailant stabbed him in the stomach, which left him severely injured. 

The party workers present there immediately caught hold of him and thrashed the attacker badly before handing him over to the police. The assailant has been identified as a native of Cheppala village of Mirdoddi mandal. The motive behind the attempt to murder is being ascertained by the police. 

Prabhakar Reddy was immediately taken to the Gajwel hospital. He will likely be shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The BRS minister T Harish Rao cancelled his programmes for the day and left for Gajwel. 

