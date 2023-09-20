Tollywood Actor Takes Plunge into Politics, Joins AP Congress

Vijayawada: Tollywood actor from Shekhar Kammula’s Anand fame Raja Abel started his political innings. The actor, who had turned to spirituality, has now taken a plunge into politics.

Raja formally joined the Congress party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president G Rudra Raju on Wednesday here. Rudra Raju welcomed the actor into the grand old party by offering a Congress ‘khanduva’ (scarf). The actor had campaigned for YSR Congress during 2014 Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja said he was not new to politics. He said he worked behind the scenes earlier. Now, he is coming in the front. The actor stated that he has joined politics not only to serve the people of the state but also to serve the Telugu diaspora.

Raja, who debuted in Tollywood with ‘O Chinadana’ in 2002, shot to fame with Anand (2024) film. He acted in other successful movies like Aa Naluguru, Vennela etc. He left the showbiz world after his later movies failed to click at the box office.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Accused Jumps Off of Nampally Court Building in Suicide Bid