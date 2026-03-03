Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Invites YS Jagan to Son’s Wedding

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, called on AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

On the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka presented the wedding invitation of his son and personally invited YS Jagan to grace the ceremony and bless the couple. The meeting was cordial and reflected mutual goodwill.

YS Jagan extended his best wishes to Bhatti Vikramarka and conveyed his blessings to the bride-to-be and groom-to-be, wishing them a joyful, healthy, and prosperous married life.