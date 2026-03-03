Manchu Manoj, Bhuma Mounika Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

Actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy celebrated their third wedding anniversary today (March 3) in a grand manner. The couple marked the special occasion in the presence of close family members, friends, and well-wishers.

While many believe that their union was influenced by their film and family backgrounds, those close to the couple say it was their shared discipline and aligned life goals that brought them together. What began as a friendship gradually blossomed into love, eventually leading them to walk the journey of life as partners.

A Growing and Happy Family

Three years into their marriage, Manoj and Mounika’s family has grown more beautiful. Along with their son Dhairav, the couple welcomed their daughter, Devasena Shobha MM, on April 2, 2024. The arrival of their little one has added even more joy and meaning to their lives.

Professional Highs for Manoj

Post marriage, Manoj’s professional journey has seen renewed success. He delivered consecutive blockbuster hits with films like Bhairavam and Mirai, which reaffirmed his impressive screen presence and mass appeal. The overwhelming response to these films stands as testimony to the unwavering love and admiration he enjoys among audiences.

Currently, Manoj is busy shooting for his upcoming film David Reddy, which has already generated significant buzz. He is also lining up several new projects.

Beyond acting, Manoj stepped into the music industry last November by launching Mohana Raga Music. The label aims to promote fresh talent and elevate Telugu music on a global platform.

Strong Bond and Public Admiration

The couple enjoys immense popularity across the two Telugu states, with fans showering them with admiration and support. Many are also eagerly awaiting their potential entry into politics in the future.

Despite facing challenges in life, Manoj and Mounika have stood strong together. Their courage and mutual support have been their greatest strengths. Rising from humble beginnings to a widely admired stature, the duo is known for always being accessible to their loved ones and for actively participating in social service initiatives.

As they celebrate three years of togetherness, fans wish them many more anniversaries filled with happiness, success, and unity.