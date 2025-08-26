Sri Chaitanya Hostel Ragging: Class 10 Student Burnt With Hot Iron

Despite strict rules against ragging, a shocking incident has come to light in Andhra Pradesh, where a Class 10 student was branded with an iron box by his peers in the Sri Chaitanya hostel.

The incident was reported on the hostel premises of Sri Chaitanya School in Morampudi, Rajahmundry.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Gurram Vincent Prasad. He is a native of Shankaraguptam village in Malikipuram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to reports, Prasad was brutally assaulted by fellow students at the hostel. The students beat up Prasad and branded his stomach and arms with a hot iron box. It has been learned that Prasad was attacked as he reported the names of the students who vandalized CCTV cameras in the hostel.

The incident came to light only when Prasad’s parents went to the school hostel to visit him. Prasad was reportedly found in a critical condition. The Class 10 student was immediately shifted to Rajolu Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

The student’s mother, Lakshmi Kumar, has filed a complaint with the school management demanding strict action against those responsible for injuring Prasad.

Prasad’s family has accused the school management of ignoring their complaints. It has also been alleged that the accused students threatened to kill Prasad if he informed anyone about the attack. Fearing consequences of reporting the attack, Prasad stayed mum for almost a week, silently suffering in pain.

The college management has not yet responded to the brutal incident.

The latest incident of ragging came to light just a day after five interns of the Government Medical College in Nizamabad were suspended for six months for allegedly ragging a fourth-year MBBS student. They were also expelled from the hostel and booked under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and relevant sections of BNS.