HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10 Results Expected Soon, Class 12 Results Out

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can check their results online at the official website, hpbose.org.

Earlier, the HPBOSE Class 12 supplementary results were declared on August 23, 2025. Candidates must keep their roll number handy to log in and download their results.

Key Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 on July 25, 2025, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The results will be released online, and students can check their status using their roll number.

For Class 12, results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams have already been announced. Meanwhile, the Class 10 supplementary results are still awaited and are expected to be declared by the end of August 2025.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Students can follow these steps to access their results once released:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Select the relevant result link:

For Class 10: ‘Matric (Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking) Result March-2025’

Enter your roll number in the login window and click Search.

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

It is important to note that the online result is provisional. Students will need to collect their original, updated marksheets from their respective schools later.