Chairman of AP Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) and actor Posani Krishna Murali alleged that when opposition TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, the Nandi awards were given only to a section of people, who were favorable to him.

Speaking to Sakshi TV Posani criticized that instead of taking talent as a standard, awards were presented to those who would praise Chandrababu. Nandi Awards were meant to recognise artists' excellence in Telugu cinema and were initiated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the year 1964.

Speaking further the APFTTDC Chairman said that the previous government had mocked the Nandi awards and were not being accorded to those who had talent. No matter how much talent they have, their names would be cast aside and those who hailed him (Chandrababu) would be on the list of award winners. Citing his own example Posani said that though he was recommended by Mohan Gandhi, he did not get the Nandi Award.

While talking about the movie Temper in which he acted, Posani said that he was given the Nandi Award under certain set of circumstances. " But out of the 12 people on the Jury committee, 10 were from the Kamma community which is why I refused to take the award. I had also explained my contention in a press meet held in 2017, " the actor explained.

He further alleged that Chandrababu who politicized every matter would also do the same regarding the Nandi awards and give them to people of his community. Chandrababu is a person who came into politics through backstabbing others he stated in reference to the late NTR and that he also favoured one group and community.

"However the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not like that. He came to power forming his own party and is doing justice for all communities and working with utmost sincerity," Posani said.

Posani Krishna Murali’s sensational comments have stirred up a hornets’ nest and have raised the ugly head of caste politics in awards presentations during the TDP regime.

