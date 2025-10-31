Pawan Kalyan Turns Cyclone Montha Relief Visit into PR Gimmick, Angers Farmers

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Krishnapuram in Kodur mandal of Krishna district to review the damage Cyclone Montha had inflicted on agricultural fields.

What was intended as an interaction with farmers to understand their plight quickly descended into a publicity exercise, with the actor-politician spending most of his time posing for cameras.

Farmers in the region alleged that Pawan spoke to them for barely 15 minutes and assessed crop loss in just one field owned by three brothers.

At one point, a few women from Ismailbegpet who tried to raise their grievances with the Deputy Chief Minister were stopped by police and pulled aside. This further angered the villagers, who questioned the purpose of Pawan Kalyan’s visit if it was only meant for photo opportunities.

According to reports, Pawan inspected a five-acre paddy field damaged by the strong winds. The land belonged to three brothers – Ramesh, Venkateswara Rao, and Sivaramakrishna – who informed him that the cyclone had devastated their crop, cultivated through loans. Later, he reviewed drone visuals to gauge the extent of flooding in the coastal belt.

Farmers, visibly irate, remarked, “They want our votes, but when we speak about our problems, they push us away.” They also pointed out that several paddy fields were flooded due to damaged outfall sluice gates and questioned why the Deputy Chief Minister did not inspect either the gates or the Ratnakodu drain.

According to the State government, preliminary estimates place total losses at ₹5,265 crore, with crop damage alone pegged at ₹829 crore. The severe cyclonic storm reportedly affected 25 of the State’s 26 districts.

At a time when farmers and ordinary citizens are still reeling from Cyclone Montha’s devastation, Pawan Kalyan should have known it was hardly the occasion for self-promotion. The incident has raised serious questions about whether he takes his role as Deputy Chief Minister seriously—or if it is merely another title for him.