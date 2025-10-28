October 29 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Montha

As Cyclone Montha still affects weather patterns all along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, various districts have extended school holidays up to October 29, 2025, due to ongoing warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With weather forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and gale-force winds in several areas, district administrations have taken safety precautions for students by keeping educational centers shut for one more day.

Based on official notifications, schools in NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts will be closed on October 29. The school closure was announced after frequent rains and squally winds caused a disruption to normal life in these districts in the last three days. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts on these districts predicting rainfall of up to 20 cm and wind speeds up to 90–100 kmph as Cyclone Montha is on the verge of making landfall.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district authorities have also been instructed to plan school holidays according to weather conditions in the area. As rainfall intensity varies from one region to another, district collector permitted local education officials and school managements to make precautionary choices to ensure the safety of students.

At the same time, East Godavari, Annamayya, and Kadapa districts, whose schools were shut already on October 27 and 28, are likely to assess conditions before declaring any extensions beyond these dates. So far, there has not been any official word on a holiday on October 29 in these districts, but developments are likely based on the rain situation overnight.

The latest bulletin from the IMD states that Cyclone Montha, a severe cyclonic storm now over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to land between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam late on October 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to persist until October 29, especially over the districts of Kakinada, Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, and YSR Kadapa.

Also read: Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!