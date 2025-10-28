What Is Cloud Seeding and Why Is Delhi Creating Artificial Rain?

The Delhi government carried out its first-ever cloud-seeding trial on Tuesday (October 28) in an effort to trigger artificial rain and help clear the city’s toxic air. According to reports, an aircraft took off from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for the experiment, which was conducted jointly by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur.

Why Delhi is Trying Cloud Seeding

Every winter, Delhi ranks among the world’s most polluted cities as wind speeds drop, crop residue burning resumes in neighbouring states, and local emissions rise. The purpose of the trial is simple — to induce light rainfall from suitable clouds, which can help wash away fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), improving visibility and air quality temporarily.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is exploring every possible measure to curb pollution.

“We’re constantly discussing artificial rain as part of our pollution-control efforts. This cloud-seeding trial is an experiment — if it works, it could be an important solution for Delhiites,” she said. She added that if successful, this first-of-its-kind attempt could bring much-needed relief to the city.

As per reports, it may take anywhere between 40 minutes and four hours for artificial rainfall to occur after cloud seeding.

What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification where certain substances are released into clouds to encourage condensation or ice formation, which can lead to rainfall, reduce hail, or disperse fog. Common seeding materials include silver iodide, dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), and salts like sodium or potassium chloride.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) notes that cloud seeding can enhance precipitation only under specific conditions — depending heavily on cloud type, moisture levels, and timing. Simply put, you can make a cloud rain more — but you can’t make rain without a cloud.

What Past Indian Experiments Show

India has experimented with cloud seeding for decades. In recent years, these efforts have become more scientific and data-driven.

A major project in Maharashtra’s Solapur region reported around an 18% rise in rainfall under controlled conditions — findings that were published in scientific journals and covered by national media.

Large-scale initiatives such as CAIPEEX (Cloud Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment) have developed detailed protocols for seeding convective clouds and stressed the need for randomized trials and close monitoring. However, experts caution that the success of such operations depends entirely on the presence of suitable clouds and adequate moisture.

Which Countries Have Used Cloud Seeding

Cloud seeding is a widely used technique across the world.

The United Arab Emirates operates an advanced program using aircraft and drones to enhance rainfall in its arid climate. China runs extensive regional weather-modification operations and has reported measurable increases in rainfall in certain areas. Israel has practised operational cloud seeding for decades. The United States, Australia, and several European nations also use cloud seeding for water management, agriculture, and hail suppression.

These programs vary in their methods, scale, and scientific assessment, but all share a common goal — to better manage weather for environmental or economic benefits.

Scientific Caveats and Environmental Concerns

Experts highlight three key cautions:

Cloud dependency: Seeding works only if suitable clouds exist; it cannot produce rain from clear skies.

Uncertain effectiveness: Rainfall increases vary widely — from a few per cent to higher local boosts in optimal conditions.

Environmental impact: While the chemicals used are in small amounts, long-term effects on soil, water, and health are still being studied.

The WMO advises that all weather-modification projects be scientifically monitored and peer-reviewed, emphasizing that artificial rain is not a permanent solution to problems like pollution or drought — only a temporary aid.