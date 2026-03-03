Lunar Eclipse Today, March 3: City-wise Timings in Telugu States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a total lunar eclipse is taking place today, March 3, offering a spectacular celestial sight. The rare astronomical phenomenon is expected to create a stunning visual display in the night sky, with people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana getting the opportunity to witness its final phase.

Although the eclipse began across India at 3:20 pm, its visible impact in the Telugu states will only be noticeable after moonrise in the evening. According to officials, residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be able to observe the concluding stage of the eclipse after 6 pm.

The IMD has also stated that the next total lunar eclipse visible in a similar manner will occur on July 6, 2028.

City-wise Eclipse Timings

Vijayawada:

The moon will rise at 6:14 pm, and the eclipse will end at 6:48 pm. Residents can witness the eclipse for approximately 34 minutes.

Rajamahendravaram:

Moonrise is expected at 6:07 pm, and the eclipse will conclude at 6:48 pm, allowing viewers to observe the phenomenon for about 41 minutes.

Nellore:

The moon will rise at 6:18 pm, and the eclipse will end at 6:48 pm. People in Nellore can watch the eclipse for around 30 minutes.

Astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers are advised to look toward the eastern horizon shortly after moonrise to catch the final phase of this rare and fascinating event.