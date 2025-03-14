JSP activists raise havoc on Pithapuram highway ahead of ‘Jaya Ketanam’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers created chaos in Pithapuram on Friday as they performed dangerous stunts on their bikes and engaged in altercations with motorists en route to Chitrada village in the constituency. The village is the venue for the party’s mega event, Jaya Ketanam, marking its 12th Foundation Day.

“We have connections with the Deputy Chief Minister… who can stop us?” frenzied party workers raised slogans.

Several videos showed the activists, who call themselves Jana Sainiks, performing reckless stunts and verbally abusing motorists on the Kathipudi-Kakinada 216 National Highway.

In one video, a man was verbally and physically assaulted after asking the JSP activists to clear the traffic. Despite the chaos, police officers stood by as mute spectators.

It is worth noting that Pithapuram was selected as the location for the JSP Foundation Day celebration because it is represented by party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The plenary is expected to draw five lakh JSP supporters and activists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.