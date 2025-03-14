Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Holi without hubby Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating the festival of Holi on the set of her next, "Jatadhara". Giving her InstaFam a sneak peek into the festivities, she dropped a couple of fun photographs.

She wrote, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara."

Sonakshi further informed that she is spending Holi away from husband Zaheer Iqbal due to her work commitment.

(Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe)", she added.

Recently, the makers of "Jatadhara" unveiled the powerful first look of Sonakshi from the movie this Women’s Day on March 8.

The 'Heeramandi' actress flaunted her elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings in the pic.

Her bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, enhancing the fierce look. Making the look more intense, Sonakshi covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, "A Force of Strength and Power."

"Jatadhara” will mark Sonakshi's Telugu debut. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sudheer Babu in her next. Made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan, the project will further see Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Sonakshi will also be seen romancing husband Zaheer in the upcoming project "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Helmed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second professional association following the 2022 laughter ride "Double XXL."

However, the movie has landed in legal trouble. Going by the reports, Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" violates the rights to several other films they own.

Sonakshi's lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness."

