CM Vijayan supports Stalin’s March 22 delimitation meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday accepted the invitation of his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M.K. Stalin, to attend the March 22 meeting on the delimitation issue.

The meeting, to be chaired by DMK chief Stalin in Chennai, will focus on the issue of delimitation and its alleged potential to undermine the parliamentary representation of south Indian states.

CM Stalin has been rallying support to collectively oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister P. Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian met CM Vijayan at his official residence and handed him the personal invite of CM Stalin.

CM Vijayan assured the visiting delegation that Kerala will do the needful and, according to sources in the know of things, a State Minister will be sent along with a Parliament member.

Later the TN visiting delegation arrived at the state party headquarters of the CPI(M) and the CPI and interacted with the top leaders of both these parties.

After meeting CM Vijayan, Minister Rajan in a post on X said the proposed delimitation exercise was an "undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states".

“On behalf of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin, I, along with Hon’ble MP (South Chennai) Dr. @ThamizhachiTh, met with Hon’ble Kerala Chief Minister Thiru. @pinarayivijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today,” he said on X. “We extended our Chief Minister’s invitation for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to collectively oppose the unfair delimitation exercise–an undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states,” he added.

“The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his strong solidarity with Tamil Nadu on this issue and assured his full support in our collective fight to uphold democratic values and safeguard the rights of our people,” the Minister added.

CM Stalin has called for a meeting of Chief ministers and various state leaders from different political parties regarding the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 22 in Chennai.

Incidentally, both Stalin and Vijayan have had the best of relations and have shared the stage on some occasions in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

