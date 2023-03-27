Secunderabad: Pilgrims of the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will soon be getting a second Vande Bharat Express train which will ply between Secunderabad and Tirupati and the services are expected to start from April 8.

The first Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Vizag was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January which halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Hyderabad on April 8 to launch the 2nd Vande Bharat Express train and also inaugurate various railway and road infrastructure projects across the State. He will lay the foundation stone for the remodelling of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is estimated to cost around Rs 700 crore.

Details related to the specific route, fare, etc are yet to be disclosed by the Indian Railways.

