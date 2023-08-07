Feel Free to Complain If Not Adequately Compensated : CM YS Jagan to Flood Victims

Kunavaram (ASR dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured the flood affected areas and interacted with the locals here on Monday and enquired about the relief measures taken.

Speaking on the occasion he said 48 more habitations coming under the purview of 32 villages have been covered by Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) survey for implementing R&R package for Polavaram Project-affected families and enquired whether they faced any difficulties in receiving flood relief from the official machinery.

The Chief Minister said that he has asked the Centre to implement the R&R package to the affected families directly at the earliest.

“The State Government should not necessarily take the credit by distributing the R&R package funds. The Centre also can directly transfer the funds into their bank accounts and I conveyed the same thing to the Centre,” he said adding that the Government wants justice to be done to the affected families.

The Chief Minister said that he is hopeful of the R&R package for the first phase getting approved by the Union Cabinet before month end.

“We will build Polavaram Project as per the originally projected height but in the first phase, its height would be limited to 41.5 metres and the R&R package would be implemented for all villages and families covered by the Lidar Survey keeping in mind the first phase contour levels of flood threat,” he said.

As the dam height goes up further in the second and third pages, more areas and families would come under the R&R package, he said.

The State Government will add another Rs. 3.2 lakh in addition to the Rs. 6.8 lakh compensation announced by the Centre. We are putting pressure on the Centre to clear the R&R package at the earliest.

He said District Collectors were given enough time and funds to initiate flood-relief measures in advance to avoid suffering to the people.

The Chief Minister invited the flood-victim families and individuals to vent their views with regard to distribution of groceries and cash compensation.

“I didn’t come here for photo-sessions. This is your government and your Jagan came here to know if all flood victims were compensated by the official machinery as I have directed. Government is ready to own accountability if there are any complaints and act accordingly,” he said.

Several individuals who spoke expressed their happiness over the response of the official machinery in extending timely relief. They said they have received 12 types of provisions and cash compensation too.The enhanced amount on land acquisition from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh which we announced would also be paid, he said.

The Chief Minister also visited the flood-affected Gommugudem village in Kukunoor mandal of Eluru district. Going round the village on foot, he spoke to the victims and enquired about their welfare.

