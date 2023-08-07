CM YS Jagan Lauds Kunavaram Sub Inspector for Relief Work

Kunavaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy patted Kunavaram SI Venkatesh after locals informed him that the police officer played pro-active role in relief and rescue operations and in shifting nearly four to five thousand people to safer places from low-lying areas.

The Chief Minister talked to the police officer who was on bandobust duty. He appreciated his work in line of duty and said his name would be recommend for a meritorious service medal.

