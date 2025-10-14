Diwali 2025 Holidays: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Schools Likely to Get 3-Day Break

After enjoying an extended Dussehra vacation, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can look forward to another round of holidays as Diwali 2025 approaches. According to reports, schools and colleges in both states are likely to get three consecutive holidays during the upcoming festive weekend, making it an exciting time for students and families alike.

This year, Diwali (Deepavali) will be celebrated on October 20, 2025, marking one of the most joyful and spiritually significant festivals in India. Educational institutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain closed on October 20 for the Diwali holiday. Since October 19 falls on a Sunday, and some private institutions may declare a holiday on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi, many students could get a three-day festive break in total.

The extended Diwali holidays will give students and teachers a welcome opportunity to celebrate with family, light diyas, exchange sweets, and enjoy the festival of lights after weeks of academic routine.

Interestingly, in Telangana, schools may also get an additional holiday on October 21, extending the break even further. However, official confirmation from the education department is still awaited. If declared, this would make it a rare four-day Diwali holiday stretch for students in the state.

Diwali, celebrated with immense devotion across India, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. The festival also holds deep cultural and spiritual importance, with homes, streets, and temples illuminated beautifully across the two Telugu states.

After the Diwali holidays, students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will next look forward to Christmas holidays in late December, Sankranti holidays in January, and the long summer vacation beginning in April 2026.

For now, the upcoming Diwali weekend holidays are the perfect time for families to plan short trips, festive shopping, and celebrations together before the academic calendar resumes.

Also read: Top Diwali Holiday Destinations Under Rs 20,000 in India