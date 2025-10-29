Cyclone Montha Impact: AP School Holidays Till October 31

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an extension of school holidays till October 31 following continuous heavy rains and the impact of Cyclone Montha, which has disrupted normal life across several districts in the state.

According to reports, the decision was taken to ensure student safety as multiple regions continue to face waterlogging, flooding, and transport disruptions due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

Districts such as Chittoor, Nellore, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Prakasam have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to temporary shutdowns of roads and partial power outages in certain areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast continued rain and strong winds in coastal regions over the next 48 hours.

Officials from the Education Department stated that all government, private, and aided schools in rain-affected areas will remain closed until further notice. The government will review the situation again before reopening schools after October 31.

Parents have been advised to keep children indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as authorities continue relief and restoration work in low-lying regions.

Cyclone Montha, which has brought widespread rain across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, continues to move inland, triggering alerts for moderate to heavy rainfall in several coastal and interior districts.