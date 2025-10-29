October 30 School Holiday Declared Due to Cyclone Montha and Jagadhatri Puja

As Cyclone Montha approaches, state governments across southern and eastern India are preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds. In view of this, several districts are likely to declare a school holiday on October 30. Parents and students in vulnerable areas are being urged to stay alert and follow updates from local authorities.

In Odisha, eight southern districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi have already been asked to remain off-school as red and orange alerts are active. The government has extended closures of schools and anganwadi centres in those regions until at least October 30.

In Andhra Pradesh many coastal districts were shut from October 27 to 29 due to the cyclone’s impact and there is a strong possibility that holidays may extend into October 30 in areas still receiving heavy rain and flooding. District collectors are said to be monitoring weather changes before deciding.

Telangana too has announced a high chance of school closures on October 30 in districts such as Adilabad, Kumram Bheem and Nirmal where very heavy rainfall is expected. Other districts including Nizamabad Kamareddy and Jangaon could follow depending on the severity of the weather overnight.

Officials emphasise that even if formal closures are not declared early in the day, schools may still shift to online classes or delayed start times depending on local conditions. Families are advised to keep device chargers ready and stay connected via official school WhatsApp or SMS alerts for any last-minute changes.

With the cyclone’s outer bands already impacting these states, the education departments are taking precautionary steps to minimise risks to students and ensure that any decision about closures prioritises their safety. The next 24 hours will be closely watched for updates on class schedules.