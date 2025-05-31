Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh Failed in Conducting Class X Exams, Says YS Jagan

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the TDP government take action against all those responsible for the large-scale discrepancies in evaluating SSC Class X exam answer sheets, including HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan lambasted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for failing to conduct the crucial Class X examinations properly.

He noted that students and their parents are facing numerous difficulties due to the “irrational, impulsive, and immature decisions” of the TDP government.

“When you cannot even properly manage the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets, it raises serious concerns about how you are running other systems,” he remarked.

Pointing out that 6.14 lakh students are now doubting the accuracy of their marks, Jagan said the State government’s failure to accurately evaluate the answer sheets and release transparent results has caused immense distress among students and their families.

Notably, a staggering 34,709 students submitted 66,363 applications for re-evaluation and recounting—most likely the highest number in the history of Andhra Pradesh. The re-evaluation results were even more alarming, with marks reportedly changed for over 16,000 students.

Demanding accountability for the fiasco, Jagan stated: “Your (Chandrababu Naidu’s) incompetence was evident during the exam process itself, with incidents of question paper leaks. Yet, you made no effort to correct these mistakes. Isn’t this a clear sign of your failure?”

Emphasizing that students are being unfairly denied admissions to institutions like IIITs, Gurukula Junior Colleges, and others across the state due to the government's mishandling, he added: “Students must not suffer because of the mistakes you’ve made.”

Jagan demanded that the Chief Minister ensure free re-evaluation of answer sheets for every student who requests it. He also called for a temporary halt in admissions to institutions based on Class X marks until final results are declared.

Accusing the TDP government of systematically dismantling the state’s education system, Jagan pointed out that many progressive reforms aimed at preparing students for global competition were rolled back by Chandrababu Naidu out of sheer political vendetta.

“You even discontinued the Amma Vodi scheme, which encouraged mothers to educate their children. And now, you're failing in exam administration and result declaration too,” he observed.

