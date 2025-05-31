AP SSC Re-evaluation Mess: No Marks, No Financial Aid— Just Drama Under TDP

Fast delivery of governance services does not always translate to better efficiency – that is the lesson HRD Minister Nara Lokesh ought to learn from the SSC Class X exam re-evaluation fiasco.

After the AP SSC Class X results were released, a whopping 34,709 students filed 66,363 applications for re-evaluation and recounting. This is most likely the first time such a high number of re-evaluation requests have been submitted in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The results of the re-evaluation were even more startling. Marks of over 11,000 students were changed. Two students ‘failed’ Social Studies while securing over 90 marks in at least five subjects. A student from a Zilla Parishad High School in Jammalamadugu, YSR Kadapa district, secured 84 marks in the re-evaluation, while another girl from Bapatla secured 96 marks. These are not isolated cases.

The TDP government, which had gloated that SSC Class X results were published just a week after the exams were completed, is now facing the heat for playing with the lives of students at such a crucial stage. Normally, the verification of answer sheets requires at least 15 to 25 days.

The incorrect marks cost students their chance to apply for admission into IIITs and AP Model Schools. Although the re-evaluated marks make them highly eligible for IIITs, admissions to these premier institutes have already closed.

The tight deadline imposed on evaluators, and the consequent pressure they faced, have been blamed for the large-scale discrepancies in marking the answer sheets.

The education system under HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has seen a systematic collapse, with students being taken for a ride time and again. After coming to power, Lokesh reversed the previous YSRCP government’s decision to introduce the CBSE syllabus—this, despite students having already begun their preparations.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) training for government school students has been revoked, and the tablet distribution scheme was rolled back. Instead, the TDP government resorted to the politicization of education by changing the uniforms of government school students, alleging that they were based on YSRCP’s party colours.

In addition to depriving students of the chance to compete at national and international stages, the TDP government failed to extend financial assistance to mothers of school-going children. As part of the Super Six, the TDP had promised ₹15,000 annually if elected. One year into governance, there are still no signs of the Chandrababu Naidu government implementing the scheme.

The TDP-led NDA government’s push for e-governance, promising better efficiency, is nothing but a grand show with limited to no fruitful results.

Time and again, the government has proved its misplaced priorities—focused more on targeting YSRCP leaders through the ‘Red Book’ constitution and dealing with internal politics.

If Nara Lokesh were not so busy setting his sights on the Chief Minister’s chair and portraying himself as the rightful heir, the lives of students would not have been left in limbo.