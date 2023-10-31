That Is Why Chandrababu Got Bail: Ambati

Minister Ambati Rambabu has responded to the Chandrababu's interim bail granted with conditions. He commented that Chandrababu was granted bail on the health grounds. He stressed that Chandrababu is not out of the Skill Development Scam case. In a sharp counter to TDP leaders, Ambati said, "Sadly TDP is celebrating and claiming it as victory. In reality, it is not. It was only bail that was granted purely based on health factor. As the cataract eye operation cannot be performed inside jail, the bail was granted for Chandrababu."



నిజం గెలిచి కాదు

బాబుకు కళ్ళు కనిపించడం లేదు అని మధ్యంతర బెయిల్! — Ambati Rambabu (@AmbatiRambabu) October 31, 2023

Also Read: 5 Conditions To Chandrababu From AP High Court