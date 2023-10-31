5 Conditions To Chandrababu From AP High Court

Chandrababu Naidu, who was key accused in Rs 371 crore - skill development scam, has granted an interim bail for a period of four weeks, until November 28, under certain conditions. The High Court asked Chandrababu to surrender by 28th November 5 pm. The court said the bail was granted on health grounds. The conditions set for his bail are as follows:

Chandrababu Naidu is prohibited from participating in any political activities and public events during the bail period. Chandrababu shall not attempt to influence or tamper with any witnesses involved in the Skill Development Case. Given that the bail was granted on medical grounds, Naidu is confined to staying within his residence and the hospital. Naidu's counsel has been instructed by the court to respond to the government's request for two DSPs to provide as his escort The court stated that it will not intervene in the Centre's decision to provide Z+ security to Naidu.