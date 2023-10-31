5 Conditions To Chandrababu From AP High Court
Oct 31, 2023, 13:06 IST
Chandrababu Naidu, who was key accused in Rs 371 crore - skill development scam, has granted an interim bail for a period of four weeks, until November 28, under certain conditions. The High Court asked Chandrababu to surrender by 28th November 5 pm. The court said the bail was granted on health grounds. The conditions set for his bail are as follows:
- Chandrababu Naidu is prohibited from participating in any political activities and public events during the bail period.
- Chandrababu shall not attempt to influence or tamper with any witnesses involved in the Skill Development Case.
- Given that the bail was granted on medical grounds, Naidu is confined to staying within his residence and the hospital.
- Naidu's counsel has been instructed by the court to respond to the government's request for two DSPs to provide as his escort
- The court stated that it will not intervene in the Centre's decision to provide Z+ security to Naidu.
Related news
Advertisement