CM Jagan’s Swearing In Ceremony Date To Be Fixed

Amaravati: Exuding confidence over the outcome of Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the date of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony will be finalised soon.

During his poll campaign, CM Jagan has stated that he would make Visakhapatnam his home and stay in the city and he also added that he would conduct his swearing-in ceremony after the elections in the port city.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Botsa said the TDP tried every trick in the book and conspired to tarnish the image of the current regime. He said the opposition party went out of it’s way to corner the government over the Land Titling Act, however, their efforts went in vain as the farmers and landowners turned a deaf ear to their words.

Botsa credited the efforts of their party cadre for the stupendous voter turnout during the May 13 polling process. He said there’s a strong Jagan wave in the state and the party will achieve its goal of winning 175 out of 175 Assembly seats after the poll results are announced on June 4, 2024. The YSRCP minister added that the party would announce the schedule of the oath-taking ceremony in a day or two and the ceremony would be conducted on a grand scale. YSRCP is the only party that can fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state, he added.

