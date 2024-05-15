CM Jagan Expresses Grief Over Palnadu Bus Accident

Palnadu: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Palnadu district. Six people were died when the bus in which they were travelling caught fire after it was hit by an oil tanker near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.

The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the private bus carrying 42 people was going to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam mandal in Bapatla district.

Chief minister Jagan expressed grief over the tragic road accident and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. He assured the family members of the deceased that the government will extend necessary help to them.

The deceased have been identified as Anji (35), U Kashi (65), U Lakshmi (55) and MK Saishri (8) while the identity of the two deceased drivers is still being ascertained by the police.

