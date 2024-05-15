See Pics: Nayanthara and Vignesh's Tamil Nadu Temple Tour

South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently embarked on a religious tour in Tamil Nadu. The couple, known for their spirituality, visited the Bhagavati Kumari Amman temple and the Thiruchendur Murugan temple.

The Bhagavati Amman Temple is located in Kanyakumari, at the southernmost tip of India. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Bhagavati Amman, who is considered a form of Parvati. The temple is a popular pilgrimage destination, especially among Hindus from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Thiruchendur Murugan Temple is an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. It is located in the town of Tiruchendur, in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. The temple is the second of the six abodes of Murugan in Tamil Nadu. Murugan is the Hindu god of war, victory, and wisdom. The temple is a popular pilgrimage destination, especially during the Tamil month of Vaikasi (May-June) when the Vaikasi Visagam festival is celebrated.

Social media posts show Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dressed in traditional clothing during their visits to the temples. They were also spotted praying and posing with fans. This trip was child-free, as their sons Uyir and Ulag did not accompany them.

On the work front, the 'Jawan' actress recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Mannangatti Since 1960' and is all set to play the role of Yash's sister in 'Toxic'.