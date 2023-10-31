BJP adopted Sardar Patel, but failed to adopt his ideology: Congress

Panaji, Oct 31 (IANS) Former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said that it is good that BJP adopted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a leader, but has failed to adopt his ideology to unite the country.

Chodankar, Permanent invitee of Congress Working Committee, was speaking while paying tribute to Patel on his birth anniversary and Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary.

"It feels good that BJP adopted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (by declaring his birth anniversary as national unity day), today BJP is making him a big leader… I feel good because BJP had no such leaders. Hence they are adopting our leaders, but I feel sad that the ideology of Patel is not adopted by them,” Chodankar said.

According to Chodankar, the BJP has failed to unite the people of the country and bring peace. "I urge BJP to adopt the ideology of Sardar Patel for the betterment of the country," he said.

The Congress leader said that Indira Gandhi had launched many schemes for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. "Thus the revolution of wiping out poverty started. She nationalised the banks and insurance companies, so they can benefit people. But today the government is doing exactly the opposite, wherein countries' wealth is given to private firms," he said.

Some forces wanted to divide India, however Indira Gandhi fought against it. "Today the same forces have created disharmony. We need to fight against such attempts," he said.

Chodankar said that Indira Gandhi had a fighting spirit, who built the party after losing the election and Congress again came back to power. "We need to take the issues of people and build the party to become the voice of people," he said.

