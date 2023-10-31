Men’s ODI WC: 'PCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers', says Danish Kaneria

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for "downgrading the morale" of Pakistani players at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by focusing "less on cricket and more on geopolitics".

After a series of lost games, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam faced a lot of criticism over his captaincy skills and his batting. In the latest development in Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam’s alleged WhatsApp chat surfaced, followed by Inzamam-ul-Haq stepping down as the chief selector of the national men’s team.

Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter) Kaneria shared a sarcastic post stating, "While Team Afghanistan is focusing more on cricket and less on politics, Team Pakistan is focused less on cricket and more on geopolitics. @TheRealPCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers by constantly issuing removal warnings to the captain in case of poor performance. This is happening when team selection is already in question."

“Babar Azam's private chats have been leaked and Inzamam-ul-haq has stepped down as chief selector after his alleged involvement in player management company. Pakistan's team is going through a worse phase. It is time for some major changes in PCB as well as the team,” he added.

Amid all this chaos, there is also a growing suspicion about Babar’s white ball captaincy, which is at stake after his team’s performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are currently at the seventh spot in the tournament standing. Having started their campaign with two successive wins, the Pakistan team lost their next four outings -- to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa respectively -- to be on the verge of elimination.

The men-in-green will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

