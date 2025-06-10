Andhra Deputy Speaker demands action against YSRCP leader over inappropriate remarks

Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has demanded action against YSR Congress Party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his alleged inappropriate remarks against women from the state capital Amaravati.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader wrote a letter to Director General of Police on Tuesday, seeking action against Sajjala for the remarks allegedly made at a press conference on Monday.

The Deputy Speaker alleged that YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala made casteist remarks while defending the comments made by ‘Sakshi TV’ anchor Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested by the police on Monday for the alleged derogatory remarks against Amaravati women during a debate show aired on the channel.

Raju said Sajjala’s remarks have hurt the feelings of thousands of people in Amaravati. He demanded that a case be booked against him under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also urged the DGP to ensure that no one makes such comments in future.

Sajjala had made some objectionable remarks while defending Srinivasa Rao and analyst Krishnam Raju, who have been booked for their comments about Amaravati women during a debate on the channel owned by YSRCP president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking strong exception to the arrest of Srinivasa Rao, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had termed it a blot on democracy.

The YSRCP leader stated that the anchor, while moderating a debate on a TV channel, had cautioned the analyst about passing the remarks, which were based on a media report. The presenter did not extend the discussion on the point, nor was it highlighted further.

Sajjala, a former advisor to the state government, accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of a sinister design to blow it up into a major issue.

He alleged that despite Srinivasa Rao’s clarification and analyst Krishnam Raju’s explanation, the issue was widely circulated.

“From Naidu to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, TDP leaders and their propaganda machinery amplified it in a concerted, organised manner-culminating in the journalist’s arrest,” Sajjala said.

He pointed out that the TV channel distanced itself from the analyst’s remarks, and clearly stated that it does not endorse such statements, which were Krishnam Raju’s personal views.

Sajjala said the TDP and its media network escalated the issue, targeting the YSRCP leadership and family.

Instead of ending the matter with the clarification and regret expressed, dissent was deliberately stirred from Srikakulam to Chittoor to divert public attention from the government’s failure to implement schemes, he said.

