Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The Indian stock market has seen stupendous growth in the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has said, adding that this has resulted in huge growth in the number of investors across the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking to IANS, he said since PM Modi took over in May 2014, there has been huge growth in terms of the number of investors taking part in the stock markets from across the country, including small towns and cities.

"When PM Modi took over in 2014, there were 1.67 crore investors. Today, there are more than 11.5 crore unique investors on the NSE. The market capitalisation, which was around Rs 67 lakh crore in 2014, has now reached Rs 440 lakh crore," Chauhan said.

According to Chauhan, the last 11 years have been a period of political stability, and the trust that Indian stock markets have gained from investors, amid the robust growth in digital public infrastructure (DPI) and mobile data.

“People today are able to invest in mutual funds or even directly enter the stock markets with a robust digital infrastructure around,” said the NSE CEO in an IANS interaction.

India’s market capitalisation has grown more than 120 times since 1994, when the NSE began operations. Today, it stands at over Rs 440 lakh crore or $5.1 trillion.

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies has increased nearly six-fold in the last 11 years, and the market cap-to-GDP ratio has doubled from 60 per cent in FY14 to 124 per cent in FY25.

The NSE introduced the country’s first fully automated, screen-based order matching system in 1994. This innovation underscored India’s emerging prowess in the IT sector. Today, the NSE has become the world’s largest stock exchange.

