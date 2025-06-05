Ancelotti eyes balanced Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Guayaquil, June 5 (IANS) New Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that his plan for the national team will not be based solely on flair, but also on grit and defensive organisation as he prepares for his debut against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to multiple titles including two Champions League crowns with several Brazilians in his squad, said the five-time World Cup champions must play a "complete game" if they are to meet expectations.

"You can't just do one good thing," Ancelotti told reporters. "I believe we will be fine in attack because of the creativity we have. In defense, we need to have a united team that competes, fights and works together."

The 65-year-old Italian declined to reveal his starting lineup before Thursday's match at Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil.

But he said he would aim for balance while prioritizing a compact shape in defense, without limiting his players to a rigid formation.

"I don't want a team with a clear identity. We have to defend well, whether it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. We have to defend together and be creative with the ball."

One of the challenges facing Ancelotti is how to bring out the best in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who has struggled to replicate his club form for the national team.

The 24-year-old has scored just six goals in 39 appearances for Brazil since his international debut in 2019.

"I don't know if he's been at his best here, but he has time to do what he does at Real Madrid," Ancelotti said. "For us, he's a fundamental player. We have to work to ensure he performs at his best here."

Ancelotti had words of praise for teenage Palmeiras forward Estevao, who will join Chelsea in July.

The 18-year-old could make his first start for Brazil against Ecuador in the absence of Barcelona's Raphinha, who is suspended due to an accumulation of red cards.

"He's got a special talent... he's got character, he's a good person and he's humble," Ancelotti said. "But he's a young player and we have to be patient and careful. He has the characteristics to be very important for the future of the national team."

Brazil currently sits fourth in South America's qualifying standings, with the top six teams earning direct entry to next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ancelotti's team could secure a berth in the tournament with a win over Ecuador and another against Paraguay in Sao Paulo next Tuesday.

