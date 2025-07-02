Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhaan Puri recalls emotional memory just days before the actor’s death

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhaan Puri, recently recalled an emotional memory from just days before the legendary actor’s passing.

Taking to Instagram, Vardhaan shared a few throwback photos featuring his grandparents, Amrish and Urmila. In the black and white images, the 'Mr. India' actor could be seen posing alongside his wife. In the caption, Vardhaan Puri shared an emotional memory from just days before the veteran actor’s death in January 2005. He recalled walking into his grandparents’ room early one morning to borrow a pair of gym socks from his grandfather. What he witnessed left a lasting impact on him.

Vardhaan found his grandparents peacefully asleep, their hands gently intertwined. As he watched their synchronized breathing and the calm smiles on their faces, he was struck by how much they had aged. He revealed that in that quiet, intimate moment, a sudden fear of losing them overwhelmed him.

In the post, the 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' actor also expressed his love for his late grandmother. Vardhaan wrote, “I love you, Dadi. 8 years since you are gone, but there’s not a single moment that we as a family have not felt your presence in spirit. You exist in each breath we take. I can hear you sing lullabies in your sweet voice every time I cannot sleep. The clinking sound of your bangles never leaves my ears, especially when I feel lonely. Your nails painted in your favourite shade of pink still tickle my back all night when I need comforting.”

“You raised us with so much love. You shall forever be the real HERO of our family as Dadu always said.”

The post further read, “A few days before Dadu passed away in the January of 2005, when both Dadu and Dadi were 72 years old, I happened to enter their room early in the morning to borrow Dadu’s gym socks. What I observed made me tear up. Dadu and Dadi were fast asleep… but their hands were intertwined in each others. Their chests moved up and down slowly and there was a smile on their lips. Suddenly I realized that they both didn’t look as young as they used to look a few years back and the thought of losing them scared the living daylights out of me. I kept staring at them.”

“In that moment it hit me that life is oh so temporary and unpredictable. But love will stay forever. 1st July will always be bittersweet for my family. I hope I make you proud everyday, Dadi.-Your Raja #UrmilaAmrishPuri #Hero.”

For the unversed, Amrish Puri passed away on December 27, 2004, following a brain haemorrhage. Renowned for his powerful portrayals of villains, he remains unforgettable for his iconic role as Mogambo in “Mr. India.” His legacy also includes memorable performances in classics like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Karan Arjun”, “Koyla,” and “Nayak” to name a few.

