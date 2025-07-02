Two Chinese nationals charged in US with spying on naval bases, plotting to recruit spies

Washington, July 2 (IANS) Two Chinese nationals have been charged in the US with engaging in espionage activities on behalf of China, including photographing a naval base, coordinating a clandestine cash drop, and attempting to recruit members of the US military, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday (Indian time).

The federal case, filed in San Francisco and unsealed on Monday (US time), is the latest in a series of prosecutions aimed at curbing what American officials describe as the Chinese government's relentless efforts to gather intelligence on US military operations.

The allegations echo a broader trend, which gained international attention two years ago when a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

"This case underscores the Chinese government's sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement.

The DOJ identified the accused as Yuance Chen, 38, who came to the United States on a visa in 2015 and later obtained lawful permanent residency, and Liren "Ryan" Lai, 39, a Chinese national who allegedly traveled to Texas earlier this year to oversee covert espionage efforts for China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Both men were arrested on charges of acting covertly on behalf of the Chinese government without registering as foreign agents, which is required under US law.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said he had no knowledge of the specific case, adding, "The US has never stopped its espionage activities against China," and dismissed the claims as lacking evidence or a factual basis.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the charges, authorities believe Lai began cultivating Chen as an intelligence asset as early as mid-2021. Their alleged operations included organising a cash drop of at least $10,000 to an individual acting on behalf of the MSS.

The affidavit also summarises the surveillance activities carried out by the two. These included photographing a US Navy base in Washington state and a Navy recruiting station in California.

Investigators say Chen took the photos and transmitted them to Chinese intelligence contacts.

The FBI claims the duo also attempted to identify and assess potential Navy recruits with links to China, in a bid to determine whether they could be persuaded to cooperate with Chinese intelligence.

At one point, Chen reportedly sent Lai the names, hometowns, and programs of several recent recruits, some of whom were of Chinese descent.

Chen, in one documented exchange, allegedly messaged Lai about a Navy employee, writing, "I found out. His mother is Chinese. His father and mother did not get along, and the mother was given custody when he was 8 years old. That is why he uses his mother's last name."

The Justice Department said that this case is part of a broader pattern of Chinese intelligence operations targeting the US military.

In a similar case in August 2023, two Navy sailors were charged with supplying China with sensitive military information, including details about wartime exercises, technical specifications, and naval deployments.

"Adverse foreign intelligence services like the PRC's Ministry of State Security dedicate years to recruiting individuals and cultivating them as intelligence assets to do their bidding within the United States," said Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg, who leads the DOJ's National Security Division.

