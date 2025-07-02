Crucial Buddhist summit begins in McLeodganj, Dalai Lama likely to mention reincarnation process

Dharamsala, July 2 (IANS) A three-day Buddhist religious conference began on Wednesday in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, with a video statement from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is turning 90 on July 6, that could mention the process for selecting his next reincarnation, while Beijing tries to replace centuries-old Tibetan identity and culture.

The followers believe the message is expected to address the politically sensitive issue of the succession for the Dalai Lama lineage at the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, where Buddhist leaders, including heads and representatives of all four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism -- Gelug, Kagyu, Nyingma, and Sakya -- will meet.

The next Dalai Lama, the 15th incarnation, will be an unbroken lineage that has lasted some 500 years, free from any external interference.

Who is the Dalai Lama?

The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born in 1935 to a farming family in a small hamlet in Taktser, Amdo, in northeastern Tibet. He was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two.

As per Tibetan tradition, the reincarnation of a Lama, especially the Dalai Lama, is recognised, not appointed. It’s a sacred process involving visions, signs, and deep spiritual rituals. Only the Dalai Lama has the legitimate authority to identify his successor.

Attending celebrations in honour of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama on June 30 told the congregation that “Although I am now 90 years old, I am physically healthy and well. All these years, I’ve worked for the good of Tibetans and the Dharma. I’ve also established links with people around the world and engaged in useful discussions with scientists. My life has been worthwhile. I’ve visited many other countries and met all kinds of people. I feel my life as a human being has been of benefit to the people of the world, and I dedicate the rest of my life to the benefit of others.”

The Nobel Peace Laureate favoured a “framework” for the future of the Dalai Lama institution, emphasising the urgent need to safeguard its sacred spiritual authority.

“As far as the institution of the Dalai Lama is concerned, there will be a framework for it to continue. I was born in Dhomey and moved to Lhasa, where I was able to study. As I already said, I think I have been able to serve the Dharma and sentient beings, and I am determined to continue to do so,” the revered leader of Tibetan Buddhism, who is in good health, added.

Sixty-six years ago, the 14th Dalai Lama, disguised as a soldier, left Norbulingka Palace in Tibet, a Third Pole, and escaped into exile in India after his challenging 14-day journey. Since then, the longest, most respectable staying guest of the Indian government, who often says he’s enjoying every possible liberty, has been toeing a path of promoting human values, religious harmony, besides preserving Tibetan language and culture, the heritage received from the masters of India’s Nalanda University.

The Dalai Lama, with a retinue of soldiers and cabinet ministers, escaped into exile on March 17, 1959, after China crushed an uprising in Tibet.

Globetrotting the Dalai Lama, who’s considered a living Buddha of compassion, in his latest book, ‘In Voice for the Voiceless’, offers insights into his decades-long dealings with China.

In the book, the Dalai Lama, a reincarnation of past Dalai Lamas, reminds the world of Tibet’s unresolved struggle for freedom and the hardship his people continue to face in their homeland. The book captures his extraordinary life, uncovering what it means to lose your home to a repressive invader and build a life in exile; dealing with the existential crisis of a nation, its people, and its culture and religion; and envisioning the path forward.

He was 16 years old when Communist China invaded Tibet in 1950, only 19 when he had his first meeting with Chairman Mao in Beijing, and 25 when he was forced to escape to India and became a leader in exile.

On reaching India after a treacherous journey, the Dalai Lama first took up residence for about a year in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. On March 10, 1960, just before moving to Dharamsala, a town perched on the upper reaches of north India’s Kangra Valley, the Dalai Lama had said: “For those of us in exile, I said that our priority must be resettlement and the continuity of our cultural traditions. We, Tibetans, would eventually prevail in regaining freedom for Tibet.”

Currently, India is home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.