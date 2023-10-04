'Already in public domain': JD-U's Neeraj Kumar's clarification as row breaks out over revealing data of Uperadra Kushwaha (Lead)

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) JD-U leader and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, whose sharing of data of RLJD leader Upendra Kushwaha from the Bihar government's survey report on Monday sparked off a controversy, sought to clarify that the information he had given was already in the public domain.

Neeraj Kumar, in a bid to corner Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) chief Kushwaha, had purportedly leaked the data of 23 individuals as well, which is a clear violation of individual privacy. As the Bihar government has also filed affidavits in Patna High Court and Supreme Court saying that it would not reveal the individual data in public at any cost, his act may come under contempt of court as well.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reveal how Neeraj Kumar obtained the data of the caste survey report, adding that the matter may attract contempt of court.

Hours after sharing the information, Neeraj Kumar said: "Whatever details of Upendra Kushwaha I have shared, these are in the public domain and is confirmed by the residents living adjoining to him. I have given the house number of Upendra Kushwaha, number of family members he has, head of the family etc. These are confirmed by his neighbours. Moreover, he also contested elections and he has submitted these details in the affidavits as well. Hence, as far as contempt of court is concerned, it is baseless.".

Earlier in the day, interacting with media, Neeraj Kumar said: “As per the caste based survey report, the serial number of Upendra Kushwaha is 130, house number 079, household 1, head of the family Upendra Kushwaha, number of family member 5 and family serial number is 1."

After releasing the data, he contended that the statement of Kushwaha, who was claiming that the survey agent did not reach his doorstep, was absolutely false. He also said that many people like him had faced the same situation as the survey agents did not reach their doorsteps.

