Alpine F1 team nears technical partnership with Mercedes for 2025: Report

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Alpine Formula 1 team is on the verge of striking a significant technical partnership with Mercedes that could revolutionise their competitive edge, possibly starting as early as 2025.

This potential collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the French manufacturer as it contemplates the future of its Renault works engine program amidst growing financial concerns.

According to Autosport report, Alpine has been scrutinising the cost-benefit ratio of continuing its investment in developing its own power unit. This internal debate intensified after rival Audi secured an exclusive technical partnership with BP and Castrol, Renault's current fuel and lubricants supplier. Amidst these uncertainties, new Alpine F1 advisor Flavio Briatore has emerged as a strong proponent of transitioning to a customer engine deal, arguing that such a move could be more advantageous for the team.

Briatore's advocacy led Alpine to explore partnerships with various manufacturers, ultimately narrowing the field to Mercedes. Talks between Alpine and Mercedes have reached an advanced stage, with Briatore frequently seen at the Mercedes motorhome during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. While a final contract has yet to be signed, high-level sources indicate that an agreement in principle has been reached, and the remaining details are being ironed out.

The proposed partnership with Mercedes would be comprehensive, akin to the arrangement Aston Martin currently enjoys. This would include not only Mercedes customer engines but also their rear suspension and gearbox, effectively aligning both teams' rear ends. Initial discussions have centered around a 2026 start date, coinciding with the introduction of new turbo hybrid power units in F1. However, there is an outside chance the partnership could commence in 2025 if negotiations are concluded promptly.

Switching to Mercedes engines in 2025 would require Alpine to make adjustments to their 2025 car, which is already under development. Despite the additional effort, the switch could yield an immediate competitive boost, given the widely held belief that the current Renault power unit lags behind its rivals in terms of power.

The timing of the deal also hinges on Renault's plans for its current F1 engine facility in Viry-Chatillon. Engineers at the facility would need to be reassigned to other projects if the change occurs within the next few months.

While both Mercedes and Alpine have refrained from commenting publicly on the negotiations, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed openness to a customer engine deal. "That’s a complicated situation because we like the thought of replacing Aston Martin with another team, because of the sheer learning you're doing," Wolff said ahead of the British Grand Prix. He emphasised the organisational benefits of supplying more power units, which could accelerate development and improve reliability.

Wolff added, "It didn't go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having exploratory discussions. Alpine (need to) take a decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine programme or not? And only when they have taken that strategic decision, we would dive into our agreements. But we're open-minded, and that's what we have told them."

