‘Bharat ka Budget’: Manoj Tiwari hails Budget 2024

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) BJP's Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has hailed the Union Budget for 2024, calling it “truly India’s Budget.”

Listing why he holds this opinion, he began by stating that the announcements made by the Union Financial Minister are favourable for the youth, farmers, and students.

“For the first time, education loan has been increased to Rs 10 lakh. Mudra loan has been increased to Rs 20 lakh," he said.

With the announcement of three crore homes for the poor, he remarked that the Modi government has, with this Budget, made provisions for what it promised.

Enumerating further, the Northeast Delhi MP recapitulated that a 15,000 crore package has been announced for the capital of Andhra Pradesh, in addition to connecting Vishakhapatnam to Chennai by road.

Further, creating a corridor to connect north and south (of India) and announcing a special package for rural road connectivity follow from this.

Additionally, in relief for Cancer treatment, custom duty has been removed on many drugs.

Highlighting that in a first, the special package for first-time employees is a major benefit to youth, he mentioned that it is something for Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to.

Finally, addressing floods and devastations the in states of Uttrakhand, Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh, Manoj Tiwari concluded that “Ye Bharat ka Budget hai” (This Budget is truly India’s Budget.)

