‘All good guys’: Bentancur provides positive update after injury scare vs Liverpool

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has reassured fans about his condition following a concerning injury during his team’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

The Uruguayan international was forced off the pitch less than 15 minutes into the match after a freak incident while attempting a diving header at the near post from a corner. Bentancur landed awkwardly and remained on the ground, prompting immediate concern from players and medical staff.

Medical personnel carefully moved the midfielder onto a stretcher after an eight-minute delay. Tottenham later confirmed via social media that Bentancur was conscious, talking, and being transported to the hospital for further checks.

Bentancur himself took to Instagram shortly after midnight to provide a positive update. “All good guys! Thank you for the messages! Congratulations for the victory boys!” he wrote, accompanied by celebratory emojis.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou addressed the situation after the match, emphasising the seriousness of the incident.

“All I know is he was conscious when he was coming off the field, and he’s been taken for observation,” Postecoglou said. “It was a head injury, and there was concern from the players out there, so there was something going on.”

Bentancur’s injury momentarily overshadowed what turned out to be a crucial victory for Tottenham. An 86th-minute goal from teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall secured a 1-0 win over the reigning champions, Liverpool, ending their 24-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

