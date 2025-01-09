Korean American Senator stresses need for 'stability' in South Korea

Washington, Jan 9 (IANS) Andy Kim, the first-ever Korean American senator, underscored the need for South Korea to focus on ensuring stability amid political uncertainty caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid while cautioning against any move to use the situation to advance "political ambitions."

Kim (D-NJ) made the remarks as South Korea has been thrust into a period of political turmoil following Yoon's short-lived martial law imposition on December 3 and his impeachment on December 14, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It's really a critical time for stability, not for any particular person to try to use this to advance their own political ambitions," Kim said during a meeting with Korean and Asian American reporters at the Capitol in Washington.

"It's about stabilising it first and foremost," he added, noting South Korean politicians need to be "very careful and thoughtful" with their thoughts and actions as they are "under a microscope."

While the newly minted senator was initially concerned by Yoon's martial law order, he now has a sense that South Korea's democratic process is working.

"The current standoff is something that worries me, but I've seen a sense of resilience in the South Korean process that gives me some reassurance that hopefully, this will work through smoothly," he said.

Commenting on concerns about incoming President Donald Trump's foreign policy prospects, Kim reiterated his commitment to protecting alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and serving as a "bridge" between South Korea and the US.

In particular, the senator vowed to stand up "vigorously" against it if Trump uses military or economic coercion against Asian partners.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out employing military or economic coercion to retake the canal, which Panama took control of in 1999, and acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

"We see a kind of belligerence like what we see right now with Donald Trump talking about Greenland or Panama," Kim said. "If he uses that kind of rhetoric or uses military or economic coercion with partners in Asia, I will stand up against that vigorously."

He went on to emphasise that America's strength comes from "coalition building."

"(It is) not about this idea that America First needs America only and that we can survive without our partners and our allies," he said.

Kim noted that he is not positive about what Trump will do with regard to South Korea and the broader Indo-Pacific region, but he reaffirmed his commitment to the region.

"I have sat down already with Sen. Marco Rubio as well as Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and I have raised (with) them directly my desire to see the US continue with the trilateral process, with the Quad and other types of actions that we have in the region," he said, referring to Trump's picks for his secretary of state and ambassador to the UN.

"I told them that I am willing to work with the incoming Trump administration if they are going to engage in efforts to strengthen our alliances and our partnerships, but I will stand up against them if they take actions that I think are going to weaken those partnerships."

Commenting on concerns that Trump could seek a drawdown or withdrawal of American troops in South Korea, Kim warned of bipartisan pushback against it.

"If President Trump were to try that again or hint at that, I think there would again be very strong bipartisan pushback against that," he said. "That's something that I feel strongly about."

He argued that the protection of South Korea is not the only reason for America's military engagement on the Korean Peninsula, as he stressed that the US also benefits from the partnership with the Asian ally.

"That helps the US try to play a deterrent role to China when it comes to the Taiwan Strait; when it comes to other parts of the Asia-Pacific," he said.

He added, "I get frustrated when I hear President Trump and others talk about this as if we are only there for South Korea's defence and that we are not getting anything out of it ... I push back against that significantly."

In November, Kim won the Senate seat for New Jersey that was up for grabs as former Sen. Bob Menendez resigned in August following his conviction on bribery charges. Kim took office last month, succeeding George Helmy who was appointed in August to succeed Menendez.

