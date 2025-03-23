All communities need to contribute for peaceful Manipur, says Union Minister

Imphal, March 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday urged people of all communities to contribute sincerely and unitedly for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur. The state has been devastated by the Meitei-Kuki-Zo community ethnic violence for over 22 months.

Addressing a function here to mark the 12th-anniversary of the Manipur High Court, the Union Law Minister said that the peace process is going on in Manipur and it should be speeded up further.

“With the early restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur, the state would further progress and play a significant role in the Viksit Bharat,” Meghwal said.

“Not only myself, everyone is hopeful that peace and normalcy will be restored soon in Manipur,” Meghwal said, urging people of all communities to contribute their sincere and united role for a prosperous Manipur.

Highly appreciating the Manipur High Court’s performance and achievement in various projects, the Union Minister said the Union government earlier sanctioned Rs 7,210 crore for various court-related projects including e-court.

He said, “Remarkable achievement was done by the Manipur High Court in virtual hearing of cases and implementations of e-court projects. Over 90 per cent of works have been completed in the Manipur High Court.”

He suggested that various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSS) schemes of different Corporate organisations must be implemented in the court and judiciary sectors.

“Representatives of four pillars of democracy -- Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and the Media -- along with students, youths, and common people are present in the High Court function. This is very unique,” the Union Minister pointed out.

He said that it is a very good gesture that five Supreme Court judges at a time visit Manipur.

Supreme Court judge, Justice B. R. Gavai led a five-member team of apex court judges, visiting the violence-hit state since Saturday.

Justice Gavai accompanied by fellow apex court judges, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Vishwanathan, and N. Kotiswar Singh and the Manipur High Court's Chief Justice D.Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu, on Saturday also virtually inaugurated legal services camps, medical camps and legal aid clinics in various districts of the state from the Mini Secretariat in the tribal-inhabited Churachandpur district.

While visiting Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Saturday, the apex court judges met displaced men, women and children sheltering in the relief camps in the two districts.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Supreme Court judges, and Manipur High Court Chief Justice were also addressed in the High Court event.

The High Courts of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya were established on March 23, 2013, following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012, which provided for separate High Courts for these states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.